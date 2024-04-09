'It has been widely welcomed in our discussions with vendors' - Goffs announces new breeze-up sale for 2025

Goffs has announced it will stage a new breeze-up sale at Naas racecourse in June 2025.

It is scheduled to take place from June 3-4 next year, with a practice breeze being held the day before the event begins. At present, only one breeze-up event is held in the country and further information on the new sale will be made in due course.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "We are thrilled Naas racecourse has agreed to host the trackwork to enable this exciting new breeze-up sale in Ireland.

"Naas is Goffs’ local track and one of the most progressive in the country, as seen by the major investment in the track and racecourse amenities in recent years. We look forward to collaborating with the Naas team to deliver a successful breeze-up where horses and clients will benefit from the world-class facilities at both Naas and Kildare Paddocks.

"Vendors have petitioned Goffs to stage an Irish breeze-up for some time, and the timing of this new sale, coming slightly later in the season, has been widely welcomed in our discussions with vendors, particularly in light of the changing season and climate, so we will be well placed to provide the optimum ground conditions which are so vital for this category.

"The early June dates will also allow additional time for sales preparation, while it falls early enough in the Flat calendar to ensure strong demand for quality, ready to run two-year-olds."

He added: "Further details and initiatives will be announced later this month as we focus on our Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale."

Dermot Cantillon, chairman of Naas racecourse, said: "The Naas racecourse philosophy is to facilitate the racing and the bloodstock industry when and where we can. This relationship with Goffs to support the breeze-up sector is another manifestation of this ongoing commitment.”

