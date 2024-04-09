Leading Irish exponents of the breeze-up art among consignors as sales circuit gets going in south west France

The breeze-up consignors had the suitcases packed, the lorries loaded and the gallops done early this year as the sales merry-go-round starts whirling this week and the first stop of the tour of Europe is the circuit's most beautiful location, the stunning Arcachon Bay.

This region is the home of Europe's highest sand dune, the stunning lighthouse at Cap Ferrat and delicious seafood, but for many the reason for travelling to the south west of France this week is to sell two-year-olds at the Osarus La Teste Breeze-Up Sale, which takes place after racing on Wednesday evening at the racecourse in La Teste-de-Buch.

The largest travelling party will be that of John Bourke's Hyde Park Stud, with 20 horses making the journey from the County Westmeath farm to La Teste and the draft represents more than a quarter of the entire catalogue.

Bourke, who bred the 2022 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet and Haatem, successful in last season's Group 2 Vintage Stakes, has been one of the strongest supporters of this auction, and the company's September Yearling Sale.

The eclectic nature of this breeze-up sale is illustrated by the graduate profile, which includes Group/Graded winners on the Flat and over jumps, so the recent Cheltenham victory of Golden Ace in the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares' Novices Hurdle will only make her Territories half-sister (lot 32) of interest to an even wider set of buyers.

Bred by Meon Valley Stud, the six-year-old daughter of Golden Horn is unbeaten in three starts over hurdles for Jeremy Scott and was second in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting last year. Golden Ace could make a return to Aintree this week, with entries in Friday's Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle and the Mersey Novices' Hurdle a day later.

Bourke's filly is also closely related to Chantico, a five-year-old Kingman gelding who was successful on the Flat last year for Roger Varian, also trainer of their Lope De Vega three-year-old half-brother So Deuce.

Ryanair Mares Novices' Hurdle winner Golden Ace (Rebecca Heard) at Jeremy Scott's Exmoor yard Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dam Deuce Again is a daughter of Dubawi and she won the Listed Further Flight Stakes and was third in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes. Second dam Match Point is an unraced Unfuwain half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner San Sebastian and to Noushkey, winner of the Lancashire Oaks and second to Ramruma in the Oaks.

Bourke's consignment includes the only filly in the sale from the first crop of Yeomanstown Stud's Shaman (54) and she is closely related to a Group 1 performer, Dubai Turf third Felix, by Lope De Vega who shares his sire with Shaman.

The son of Shamardal was bred and raced by the Wertheimer brothers and won the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt and Group 3 Prix la Force, and was second to Romanised in the Prix Jacques le Marois and to Persian King in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, as well as placing third behind Sottsass in the Prix Ganay.

This filly is out of Luminance, an unraced Danehill Dancer sister to Thomas Edison, a classy dual-purpose performer who won the Galway Hurdle. Luminance is also closely related to Devotion, a Group 3-placed daughter of Dylan Thomas and dam of UAE 1,000 Guineas winner Dubai Love, by Night Of Thunder.

Second dam Bright Bank is a Sadler's Wells three-parts sister to Celestial Halo and a half-sister to Listed Sceptre Stakes winner My Branch, who was placed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Cheveley Park Stakes. My Branch is the dam of Group 1 Sprint Cup winner Tante Rose and the second dam of Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Prix de la Foret winner and sire Make Believe, as well as Grade 1 Yellow Ribbon and Gamely Stakes winner Dubawi Heights.

Coincidentally, Hyde Park offers the only horse in the sale (43A) from the first crop of Persian King. In addition to his Poulains success, the son of Kingman, who stands at Haras d'Etreham, won the Prix du Moulin and Prix d'Ispahan and was runner-up to Sottsass in the Prix du Jockey Club and third to that son of Siyouni in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Gold Tweet: winner of the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham was sold at Osarus La Test Breeze-Up Credit: John Grossick

His son is a wildcard entry and the third foal out of La Fee Verte, an unraced Requinto half-sister to Group 3 Prix Daphnis winner Lateen Sails and to Mainstay, dam of Hungerford and Chesham Stakes winner Richard Pankhurst and of Crazy Horse, who won the Horris Hill. Another half-sister, Halliard, is the dam of Caulfield Group 3 winner Hang Man.

Under his third dam, Bloudan, the name of Havana Grey immediately leaps out and Hyde Park's draft also contains the only horse in the sale by Havana Gold, the late Tweenhills stallion who sired Havana Grey.

The March-born filly (16) is out of All That Jas, a Jeremy half-sister to May Hill Stakes winner and Fillies' Mile runner-up Agnes Stewart. The daughter of Lawman is the dam of Fallen Angel, victorious in last season's Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes for Karl Burke and owner-breeder Steve Parkin. Agnes Stewart is also the dam of Group 3 Stanerra Stakes second Divine Jewel.

All That Jas is closely related to Listed River Eden Stakes winner Sorrel, by Dansili, and the family goes back to Moyglare Stud's National Stakes and Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Definite Article.

Hyde Park's draft additionally features the sole yearling (65) in the catalogue from the final crop of Le Havre, who died two years ago shortly after his retirement from stud duties for health reasons.

Eddie Linehan: consigns the only offspring of Study Of Man at Osarus Credit: Patrick McCann

A half-brother to Aljady, who was second in the Listed Rous Stakes for Robert Cowell, he is out of the Galileo mare No Truth. She is a winning three-parts sister to True Crystal, dam of Group 2 winner and Group 1 Sydney Cup second Libran, Top Crystal, who produced Group 3 winner Three Rocks, and Time Crystal, dam of Listed winner Sparkling Portrait and the Group 3-placed pair Bedouin's Story and Start Right.

Another three-parts sister, Opera Aida, is the second dam of Group 1 Prix Jean Prat winner and Prix du Moulin third Zelzal, by Sea The Stars.

The Hyde Park contingent is joined on the trip to France by drafts from a number of other leading Irish proponents of the art of the breeze-up, with Knockanglass Stables, Mayfield Stables, MC Thoroughbreds, Ballinahulla Stables, Cloughtaney Stables, Kilbrien Equine, Gary Bloodstock and Gourneen Stables all featuring in the catalogue.

Lackendarra Stables offers the sole member of the second crop of Study Of Man (47) in the sale, and the colt is the only horse Eddie Linehan has entered in the auction.

He is the third foal out of Kitty For Me, whose first two runners are both winners, and she is a Pour Moi three-parts sister to Lady Francesca. Placed in both the Listed Conqueror Stakes and Prix le Fabuleux, Lady Francesca is the dam of Laulne, who added the Listed Angels Flight Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday to her success in last season's Group 3 Prix Six Perfections. Laulne is a Starspangledbanner half-sister to Australian Listed winner Bartholomeu Dias.

Kitty For Me is also a half-sister to Purr Along, winner of the Prix du Calvados and Ridgewood Pearl Stakes, and to the Listed Land O'Burns Fillies' Stakes winner Katawi.

Prix du Jockey Club winner Study Of Man has an outstanding pedigree as a son of Deep Impact and grandson of Miesque. His first crop of juveniles included Deepone, who won the Group 2 Beresford Stakes for Paddy Twomey.

The sale is scheduled to start at approximately 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST) on Wednesday.

Osarus La Teste Breeze-Up Sale factfile

Where Hippodrome de la Teste

When After racing on Wednesday, approximately 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST)

Last year’s stats From 51 offered, 41 lots sold (76 per cent) for turnover of €620,500 (down 13 per cent year on year), an average of €17,274 (up three per cent) and a median of €15,000 (up seven per cent)

Notable graduates Rue Boissonade (sold by Haras de Saint Arnoult, bought by Kevin Tavares for €6,000); Gold Tweet (sold by Ecurie la Frenee, bought by AGV Karwin Stud for €14,000); Spirit Of The Moon (sold by Haras de Saint Arnoult, bought by Oceanic Bloodstock for €36,000); Capivari (sold by Elevage Moratalla, bought by Agence Fips for €1,000); Mango Tango (sold by Haras de Saint Arnoult, bought by MAB Agency for €50,000)

Read more

'She's Australian forever' - Winx's only foal sold for record A$10 million as champion mare's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stuns sale

'She took a lot of pulling up after' - Darley's Earthlight off the mark as Lady Lightning catches the eye at Wolverhampton