'It gives greater clarity' - ICSC announces changes to treatment of point performances in sales catalogues

The European sub-committee of the International Cataloguing Standards Committee has announced a change to the treatment of point-to-point performances in sales catalogues.

At the moment winning British and Irish point-to-pointers are classified as runners, but not winners in either the subject horse detail or the dam's summary line.

For all National Hunt sales from April onwards, if the progeny of a dam has won a point-to-point in Britain or Ireland but the same animal has not won under rules, the point only winner(s) will be referenced as point only winners in the dam summary line and/or produce summary.

Progeny which have won under rules and in a point-to-point will continue to be described as a winner. Flat sale catalogues will continue to not treat winning point-to-point performances as wins and not reference any progeny which were point winners only.

Simon Kerins (Tattersalls Ireland) and Nick Nugent (Goffs) jointly commented: "This rule change gives greater clarity around the presentation of form in National Hunt catalogues. It addresses the clear anomaly whereby catalogues have listed any point-to-point performers to be runners for the dam, but do not consider a winner of such a contest to be relevant for the mare."

