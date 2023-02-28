'You never know how big their hearts are' - the remarkable tale behind Panthalassa's distaff line
The $20 million Saudi Cup triumph of Panthalassa not only shone a light on the potent power of Japanese racing and breeding but also took the lid off the remarkable story behind the six-year-old's distaff line, most notably in the form of his dam Miss Pemberley and her full-sister Aubusson.
In what proved another triumphant international meeting for runners from the land of the rising sun, Panthalassa showcases how Japan has developed and bought into exceptional female bloodlines over the years.
That is where Harriet Jellett of Colbinstown Lodge Stud in County Wicklow enters the story, having bred Panthalassa's dam, Montjeu mare Miss Pemberley, and sold her to Japan subsequently, where her three black-type performers are headed by the dual Group 1 winner.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in