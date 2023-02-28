Advertisement
'You never know how big their hearts are' - the remarkable tale behind Panthalassa's distaff line

The family of Panthalassa has exploded back onto the scene thanks to his Saudi Cup triumph
The family of Panthalassa has exploded back onto the scene thanks to his Saudi Cup triumphCredit: Francois Nel

The $20 million Saudi Cup triumph of Panthalassa not only shone a light on the potent power of Japanese racing and breeding but also took the lid off the remarkable story behind the six-year-old's distaff line, most notably in the form of his dam Miss Pemberley and her full-sister Aubusson. 

In what proved another triumphant international meeting for runners from the land of the rising sun, Panthalassa showcases how Japan has developed and bought into exceptional female bloodlines over the years. 

That is where Harriet Jellett of Colbinstown Lodge Stud in County Wicklow enters the story, having bred Panthalassa's dam, Montjeu mare Miss Pemberley, and sold her to Japan subsequently, where her three black-type performers are headed by the dual Group 1 winner. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 15:48, 28 February 2023
