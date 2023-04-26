'It contributes more to prize-money than ever' - John O'Connor announced as new EBF chairman

The European Breeders Fund has announced that John O'Connor will take over from Philip Freedman as chairman in the 40th year of the company's operation.

Ballylinch Stud's O'Connor, who has previously been chairman of the Irish EBF and the ITBA [Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association], follows in the footsteps of Freedman, who has served two terms as chairman.

The British and Irish EBF have recently announced record spend on prize-money in 2023, with both funds committing over €2,000,000 each with the focus on the two-year-old programme and fillies' races.

The Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas in August will pay out over €200,000, while the British EBF two-year-old finals at Goodwood and York are worth £100,000; the Criterium FEE (French EBF) is worth €130,000 at Deauville in August. The FEE will support prize-money with over €1,000,000 this year.

O’Connor said: "I'm delighted to take on the chairmanship of the EBF in its 40th year. The EBF plays a significant role in supporting the racing industry at many levels.

"Due to the calibre of stallions that now stand in Europe and through the commitment of stallion farms large and small, the EBF contributes more to prize-money than ever at a time when it is of crucial importance with costs rising rapidly for all participants in racing.

"I will aim to continue and build on the excellent work of my predecessor Philip Freedman and I look forward to working with Kerry Murphy and the team."

