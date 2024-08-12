'We thought early on he could be a Grade 1 winner' - Carl Spackler the 22nd top-level winner for Lope De Vega with Saratoga success

Lope De Vega's fine year continued when Carl Spackler became the Ballylinch Stud sire's 22nd individual top-level winner with a convincing success in the Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga on Sunday.

Lope De Vega, already the sire of Prix du Jockey Club and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winners Look De Vega and Rouhiya this season, along with another American star in Grade 1 Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic Stakes victor Program Trading, has been flying high in 2024 with 20 individual black-type winners and counting.

Carl Spackler had won four times at black-type level previously, including when landing the Grade 2 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at Saratoga exactly a year to the day of his Grade 1 success.

He came home this time three and a half lengths to the good over More Than Looks, with Godolphin's Ottoman Fleet a further length and a half behind.

Bib Edwards, who owns e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, which campaigns Carl Spackler, and Fifth Avenue Bloodstock, which bred him, told Bloodhorse: "He got the gopher. He's no longer a Cinderella story. We thought early on he could be a Grade 1 winner.

Lope De Vega's excellent year continued at Saratoga on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann

"[Trainer Chad Brown] liked him early on. He had a nice [maiden] win at Gulfstream and a series of little things that happened to him. He's a resilient horse. He came back from colic surgery to win at Churchill Downs [in May]. He looked like a million dollars today and he ran like it."

The win secured a spot in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar for the colt as the Fourstardave is part of the Breeders' Cup Challenge 'win and you're in' series.

"I love the Breeders' Cup, my stats are pretty good there," added Edwards.

The four-year-old Carl Spackler was offered by Ballylinch at Tattersalls Book 1, but was bought back at 350,000gns.

He is out of the Grade 2-winning More Than Ready mare Zindaya, a half-sister to Grade 1 Jamaica Handicap winner Western Aristocrat from three Graded winners or performers overall.

Zindaya has a two-year-old brother to Carl Spackler who sold to Alex Elliott for 450,000gns at Book 1 last year, and an Uncle Mo colt foal. She was covered by Justify this year.

"Zindaya was my first winner and she's been part of the family since we bought her," said Edwards. "She has an Uncle Mo on the ground and a Justify in her belly, and we are looking for great things from her."

