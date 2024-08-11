'It's a premier sale and one of the best in Europe' - Barton Stud set for debut draft at Arqana's August Yearling Sale

Barton Stud will be a new name among consignors at the Arqana August Yearling Sale, with progeny by Sea The Stars and Havana Grey forming the small but select draft.

A recognisable consigning team around the biggest sales in Europe, the decision behind sending the two yearlings to the Deauville auction, which starts on Friday, was explained by managing director Tom Blain..

He said: "It's a sale on the up and they get a lot of international buyers, including a lot of Americans.

"We're trying to grow and have representation at as many sales as possible; that's something I've been looking to do for a few years. We're hugely looking forward to it."

The Havana Grey colt (lot 82) is well-related as a son of Excelebration mare Bubbly, a daughter of Baralinka and therefore a half-sister to Marlinka, the dam of Nunthorpe and Abbaye winner Marsha, who was sold for 6,000,000gns at Tattersalls.

It is a family which also includes the brilliant Sussex, Matron and Falmouth Stakes winner Soviet Song and Prix Jean Romanet scorer Ribbons, the dam of 2023 Melbourne Cup runner-up Soulcombe.

Barton Stud will be selling at Arqana's August Yearling Sale for the first time Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Barton's second offering, a Sea The Stars filly out of the winning Australia mare Dhabyah (107) is also exciting.

The January-born youngster is a granddaughter of Sola Gratia, a Monsun sister to Deutsches Derby winners Samum and Schiaparelli, as well as to Salve Regina, winner of the Preis der Diana.

It is also the family of Sea The Stars' outstanding Deutsches Derby hero Sea The Moon, now a high-class sire for Lanwades Stud.

Blain said: "They are two really nice horses. The Sea The Stars is a lovely filly from a very good French and German family. She's out of a 91-rated mare, she's a very nice physical and moves great.

"The Havana Grey colt is a really, nice strong horse with a great pedigree from the family of Marsha."

He added: I've always wanted to sell over there and I thought these two horses suited the sale. It's a bit nerve-racking but I hope it's the right decision."

Blain is hopeful of being able to send bigger drafts to the Arqana August Sale in the future, particularly given the reception the debut duo have already received.

He said: "I think we will; since the catalogue came out a couple of people have said, 'I wish we'd known you were selling there, we're going to send you a few.'

"So I'd like to think so. It's a premier sale and one of the best in Europe. It's nice to have a draft there and it's something I'll try to grow if we possibly can. But let's see how this year goes and we'll take a view after that."

It is a time of year when there is no let-up for consignors, with the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale coming hot on the heels of Arqana. That sale is one where Barton enjoyed a particularly fruitful time last year, although that does mean expectations will likely be even higher this time.

Blain is optimistic he can meet them and said: "I stated it was the best draft we'd taken last year, but I think we're taking an even better bunch of horses this time.

"We've got a very nice Havana Grey, two lovely fillies by Too Darn Hot and Night Of Thunder, and they all warrant their places and look like sharp two-year-olds.

"We did well last year so we've come back with a few more this year and hopefully it goes well."

Also among the Doncaster draft will be a colt from the first crop of European champion two-year-old and world champion three-year-old St Mark's Basilica out of a half-sister to Queen Mary Stakes winner Raffle Prize, a Pinatubo filly out of a half-sister to Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint victor Mischief Magic, and a Night Of Thunder colt out of a half-sister to Poet's Word.

The autumn sales at Tattersalls will also quickly appear on the horizon and there are some exciting individuals heading to Park Paddocks for Books 1 and 2 as well.

Blain said: "We've got a good draft for Book 1 and what I think is an exceptional draft in Book 2. We've got a lovely Zarak out of Toride on behalf of Jeffrey and Phoebe Hobby. He's an absolute standout individual and his dam is a half-sister to Treve and already the dam of two stakes horses.

"We've also got a beautiful Night Of Thunder filly out of Agincourt, who was a stakes filly herself, as well as a Camelot out of Desirous, so a three-parts to Bluestocking."

