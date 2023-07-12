'We managed to buy a beautiful filly' - Japan back in focus as Qatar Racing increases international outlook

Contrail was the operative word for David Redvers’ flying visit to this week’s Japan Racing Horse Association Select Sale as the agent returned to the action in Newmarket with a star in his eyes.

It was a successful buying mission in his role as adviser to Sheikh Fahad’s Qatar Racing, which is expanding in the Far East and added a yearling filly by Suave Richard for just under $350,000. However, Redvers was particularly taken by the first crop by Japanese Triple Crown winner Contrail, which set the foal session alight.

"Everything was about Contrail there, we went to see him at Shadai and I honestly think he’s one of the best looking horses I’ve ever seen," said Redvers. "He’s possibly slightly lighter, more a European style of horse than might be ideal, but they were making fortunes, everyone seemed to want to have one.

"We tried, there were two or three we really liked, but you always knew you were going to be playing second fiddle because we were going with a mindset that if we couldn’t buy something it wasn’t the end of the world because we could buy some stock here and send it out next spring.

"I’ve never seen such strong foal trade in my my life, it was off the scales; the opening bid was about $250,000 for everything and there were foals making numerous millions."

Qatar Racing bought a Suave Richard half-sister to stallion Tosen Stardom

Qatar Racing has had an association with leading trainer Mitsu Nakauchida for quite some time and he will take charge of the chestnut daughter of the Japan Cup winner.

"The yearling trade was incredibly strong, with a very high clearance rate, but we managed to buy a beautiful filly" continued Redvers. "The sire has his first two-year-olds this year, and has four winners already early in their season. She’s a half-sister to Tosen Stardom, a Group 1 winner in Australia, and another Grade 2 winner in Japan. We were slightly flabbergasted to get her for what you might have expected to pay in America."

Redvers also warned that Sheikh Fahad's presence in Japan was indicative of Qatar Racing’s shifting strategy.

"We’ve got a lot more in Australia, America and we’re increasing the number of horses we’ve got in training in Japan," he said. "Unfortunately British racing is going to suffer because the prize-money just doesn’t stack up when you’re running an international operation.

"We’ll still be breeding our horses here, it’s where the best horses are bred and the best stallions are standing, and running them through and educating them, but once they’ve proven they’ve got a certain level of ability - unless they’re a potential stallion or going into the broodmare ranks - the likelihood is they’re going to be chasing the pounds and dollars elsewhere.

"It’s entirely understandable and if that’s Sheikh Fahad’s policy, so be it."

