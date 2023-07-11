Chapel Stud announces death of Byerley Turk line sire and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Indian Haven at 23

Chapel Stud has announced the death of its Irish 2,000 Guineas winner and Group-winning sire Indian Haven at the age of 23 after passing away in his field on Tuesday.

The son of Indian Ridge was one of the few stallions from the rapidly diminishing Byerley Turk line, being bred by Cliveden Stud out of the Park Hill Stakes and Prix de Royallieu winner Madame Dubois, the dam of Italian Group 1 winner Count Dubois and granddam of 2022 Australian Group 1 scorer Top Ranked.

Trained by Paul D'Arcy and owned by Peter Gleeson, Julian Smith and Loz Conway, Indian Haven won on debut over six furlongs at Yarmouth as a juvenile, while on his three-year-old debut he struck in the Listed European Free Handicap at Newmarket. His career highlight came when striking Classic gold at the Curragh two starts later.

He retired to the Irish National Stud in 2005 for an opening fee of €6,000, where he remained until his move to Withyslade Farm in 2012. He has stood at Chapel Stud since 2021, when leased to Suzi Prichard-Jones by David Bond.

His leading progeny include Group winners such as Tattersalls Stakes winner Ashram, Firth of Clyde Stakes scorer and Cheveley Park Stakes second Aspen Darling, plus Listed Wolferton scorer Beachfire and German 1,000 Guineas second Indian Rainbow.

Roisin Close, owner and manager of Chapel Stud, said: "It’s been an honour to stand Indian Haven on behalf of Suzi Prichard-Jones. He was a pleasure to deal with, and got every mare in-foal during the three seasons he stood with us. He will be greatly missed by us all at Chapel Stud.

"Mostly it is a huge loss to the thoroughbred racehorse, with another thread in an already diminishing line now gone."

