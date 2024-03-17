T O Royal set for Grade 1 targets after authoritative success in the Hanshin Daishoten

T O Royal, a previous dual Graded winner over staying trips, came out on top with an authoritative success in the Grade 2 Hanshin Daishoten on Sunday.

Sent off the second favourite at 23-10, the son of Leontes took the lead a furlong out before drawing clear in the trial for April's Grade 1 Tenno Sho Spring. Warp Speed was second, with favourite Blow The Horn a further neck away in third.

Bred by Mishima Bokujo out of the placed Manhattan Cafe mare Meisho Ohi, the horse is a half-brother to dual Grade 3 Meisho Hario, by Pyro.

Meisho Ohi is in turn a close relation to the Grade 2-placed Meisho Kadomatsu and hails from the family of King Of Rome, a Group 2 winner for Aidan O'Brien and third at Group 1 level in the Preis von Europa.

T O Royal: heading for Grade 1 company next Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Winning jockey Yuji Hishida said: "It started raining earlier than forecast and I was a bit worried as he didn't have much experience on soft ground. He dispelled my concerns, though, and ran well despite my worrying.

"After the break, I could take a good position and he felt good all the way, his response after I urged was also really good.It was amazing he could run at this ground and at this distance without any loss of speed until the finish. I'm grateful to him for winning so well after his previous race, despite the short time between them. We have an important race next, so I'll do my best to get a good result there as well."

Warp Speed's rider Yuga Kawada added: "He seemed to be in very good condition. In the first half, I focused on his rhythm and from the middle I started to compete. The winning horse is the best in this category, so I think he did a great job."

Read more

New names and an unexpected fan favourite salvage a damp festival feeling