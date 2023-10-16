Stalwart War Front heads Claiborne Farm's roster for 2024 at unchanged $100,000
Claiborne Farm has released its fees and roster for 2024, led by superstar stalwart War Front who will remain at an unchanged price of $100,000.
War Front, the sire of 24 individual top-flight winners, has had his yearlings this season sell for up to $800,000. He is also a top-ten North American sire in 2023 by percentage of black-type winners from starters (6.9 per cent), black-type performers from starters (11.8 per cent) and total Graded winners (six per cent).
His Preakness Stakes and Maker's Mark Mile Stakes-winning son War Of Will is also unchanged, in his case at $25,000.
His first yearlings were well received at the sales, with an average sale price of $120,132 and selling for up to $650,000.
Eclipse Award winner Blame will also stand for $25,000, unchanged from last term. The proven top-level sire is emerging as an important broodmare sire, most notably of Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Florida Derby and Breeders' Futurity scorer Forte. Blame has 12 per cent stakes horses from starters, the highest percentage of any broodmare sire with 100 or more starters.
Metropolitan Handicap winner Silver State has had his fee trimmed to $15,000, from $20,000 this year. His first weanlings sell this autumn.
Champion sprinter Runhappy will stand for $10,000 (from $15,000). His 2023 runners include Grade 1 winner Nutella Fella and Grade 2 winner Smile Happy.
Dual-surface Grade 1 winner Catholic Boy will also stand for $10,000 (from $15,000). His first runners include stakes performers Rey De Aragon and Lady D'Oro.
Veteran sire First Samurai will once again stand for $7,500, while his son Lea will stand for a private fee, with HIS recent runners including Grade 3 winner Poppy Flower.
Dubawi's promising son Demarchelier will have his fee announced at a later date. His first crop of juveniles include Prix de Conde second De Sica and the stakes-placed Blue Creek.
Mastery has been relocated to Lex Stud in Japan.
Claiborne Farm 2024 fees
Blame – $25,000
Catholic Boy – $10,000
Demarchelier – TBD
First Samurai – $7,500
Lea – Private
Runhappy – $10,000
Silver State – $15,000
War Front – $100,000
War Of Will – $25,000
