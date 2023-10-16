Haras de Bouquetot welcomes dual Group 2-winning juvenile Lusail to roster for 2024

Dual Group 2-winning juvenile and St James's Palace Stakes second Lusail will stand at Al Shaqab Racing's Haras de Bouquetot for 2024.

Bred by Tally-Ho Stud and a 160,000gns purchase by Charlie Gordon-Watson and Al Shaqab at Tattersalls Book 2 in 2020, the son of Mehmas retires as the winner of the July and Gimcrack Stakes for Richard Hannon.

He was a debut York winner at two and was third to subsequent dual Group 1 winner Angel Bleu on his next start before another easy score at Newmarket. He followed that up with wins in the July Stakes and Gimcrack, both Group 2s.

Lusail ran 2,000 Guineas hero Coroebus close in the St James's Palace Stakes in 2022 Credit: Mark Cranham

At three he was second to top-class sprinter Perfect Power in the Greenham Stakes and pushed on from his 2,000 Guineas sixth when running Coroebus close at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes, losing out by only a neck. He was also third to Tenebrism in the Prix Jean Prat on his following start.

Hannon said: "Lusail is a real rocket, and one of the easiest and most relaxed I've trained. Showing exceptional quality at distances from six furlongs up to a mile, he is blessed with an excellent temperament to match his talent.

Haras de Bouquetot's Benoit Jeffroy added: " Bouquetot is delighted to welcome a multiple Group winner at two of the quality of Lusail - who was both precocious and speedy - and to give French breeders access to a son of our rising star, Mehmas, himself a winner of the July Stakes at two.

Benoit Jeffroy: "Lusail was a tough and consistent horse" Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

"Tough and consistent, Lusail also performed at the highest level at three, while his dam is a half-sister to a champion sprinter and Royal Ascot Group 1 winner."

Lusail is the second foal out of the winning Diamond Green mare Diaminda, a half-sister to Golden Jubilee Stakes winner Fayr Jag. Lusail's two-year-old Cotai Glory half-sister Queen Maker, who sold to Sackville Donald for 240,000gns at Book 1 in 2022, is in training with Hannon.

Lusail's fee will be announced at a later date. He is available for viewings during Arqana's Vente d'Elevage in December.

