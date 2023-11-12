Moore and Marquand out of luck as Lemaire partners daughter of Lord Kanaloa to smooth top-level triumph

The Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Kyoto on Sunday went to the favourite Brede Weg, the three-year-old daughter of Lord Kanaloa who was typically well handled by Christophe Lemaire.

Racing generally in fifth position on the inside after recovering from a slow start, she spurted rounding the home turn to beat Rouge Eveil by three-quarters of a length, with a neck back to Harper in third.

Ryan Moore took the ride on Geraldina, who finished fifth of the 15 runners in the mile and three furlongs contest, the Japan Racing Association’s big event for fillies and mares, one place in front of the Tom Marquand-partnered Saliera.

Geraldina had won the race 12 months earlier, and Moore also rode her sire and dam, Maurice and Gentildonna.

As for the Northern Farm bred winner out of Deep Impact’s winning mare Inner Urge, she is trained by Keisuke Miyata, who was winning his first Group 1 of his four-year career. The filly has now won three of her five career starts,

Lemaire, who has now won three consecutive Group 1s following Equinox's Tenno Sho (Autumn) and Durezza's Kikuka Sho, said: "I was a little worried the track was a little bit soft, but her running was so good.

“She couldn't start smoothly but I could get a good position behind Harper. The pace was good and she could run calmly, three or four lengths behind the leader. Her response was so good and she showed a sharp and fast turn of foot from third position so she could get through quickly today. I am happy to win three Group 1 races in a row."

Moore said of Geraldina: "She ran well. We were unable to get off to an ideal start, and she ended up following Maria Elena. I wanted a little more pace. I went around the outside at the last corner, so I was at a distance disadvantage. She ran hard from beginning to end."

