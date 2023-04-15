Mehmas notches another top-level winner as son Chez Pierre blitzes Modern Games

Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas notched his fourth top-level winner on Friday as his five-year-old son Chez Pierre stormed away with the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland.

A Listed winner at Laurel Park last April, the spring seems to agree with the French-bred Chez Pierre, who was bred out of the Orpen mare Hortensia - also dam of Listed winner Zelda - and first sold as a yearling at the Arqana August Sale.

There, when offered by Castillon, he went for €25,000 to Laura Vanska. The following summer he made €100,000 in the same Deauville ring, when acquired by NBB Racing.

He sports the Lael Stables silks on the track and Flavien Prat was the man on board as the Arnaud Delacour-trained gelding saw off dual Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games by an impressive three and a half lengths in a stake record time.

He covered the mile on a firm turf course in 1:33.46, the previous stakes record of 1:33.54 having been established in 2004 by Perfect Soul.

The victory was worth $298,375 and increased his earnings to $427,791 with a record of 7-6-0-0.

Mehmas's previous top-flight winners were Minzaal, Going Global and Supremacy. He stands at Tally-Ho this year for a career-high €60,000.

