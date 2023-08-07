Racing Post logo
'It was like having to learn a new language' - my bid to win an international auctioneer championship

Tom Hodgson recalls the chance of a lifetime at the Calgary Stampede

Tom Hodgson takes in the signs and sounds of the Calgary Stampede
Durban-based Tom Hodgson, an aspiring young thoroughbred auctioneer, represented South Africa on the international stage when he qualified for a competition at last month's Calgary Stampede, a huge festival held in Canada every year.

My desire to pursue a career in auctioneering was first ignited when I returned to work at home on the farm with my father after my studies. We had attended many auctions together and hosted them ourselves, but it was only when my father suggested that it could be a prospective career for me that I gave it further thought. 

We decided that if I was going to make a go of it then it would be best to attain some formal training and education so, in 2019, I attended the Missouri Auction School in the United States. Upon my return to South Africa, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and any aspiration of hitting the ground running fell by the wayside.

Published on 7 August 2023Last updated 15:58, 7 August 2023
