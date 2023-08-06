More Paddington perfection while Nathaniel strikes gold again for prudent breeders

As the prospect of bringing a raincoat descended into the need for waders and a coracle as Goodwood week went on, there was the related feeling of wondering if many of the results will have much future relevance.

What we do know is that Aidan O'Brien is training one of the most popular horses of his entire career in Paddington. There is something so likeable about the colt who made it four Group 1 wins for the summer in the Sussex Stakes. He appeared without the fanfare of some notable stablemates and is being campaigned with the same lack of reserve as Giant's Causeway, with whom comparisons have been made.

The trainer reckons Paddington is quicker than the Iron Horse, but he has reserves of stamina on the dam's side, from a dynasty of classy Wildenstein runners back to his fourth dam, the 1977 Prix de Diane winner Madelia, which suggests he'll stay at least ten if not 12 furlongs.