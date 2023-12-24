'I would be happy if all the fans could continue to support him' - Titleholder bows out with honourable third

There were warm tributes to Titleholder, whose retirement ceremony was held on Sunday before he begins the next stage of his career at Lex Stud in Hokkaido.

The winner of three top-level events, the 2021 Kikuka Sho, 2022 Tenno Sho Spring and 2022 Takarazuka Kinen, he finished a very respectable third to Do Deuce in his final start in the Arima Kinen at Nakayama.

The Okada Stud-bred entire, from the first crop of Duramente out of the winning Motivator mare Mowen, marked eight wins from 19 career starts for owner Hiroshi Yamada and trainer Toru Kurita, including three other Group 2s. The habitual front-runner also ran in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Yamada said: "I am very grateful to all of 'Team Titleholder' and the JRA. Please remember this horse's name forever and ever. His name is Titleholder! Thank you for your time."

All of Titleholder's team came out to wish him well Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Kurita said: "The days I spent with Titleholder gave me a lot of experiences and I saw a lot of scenery. He always taught me to take one step forward and move on to the next. As he heads to the next stage, I would like to see the scenery that I was not able to see with Titleholder with his children, so I would be happy if all the fans could continue to support him."

Regular rider Kazuo Yokoyama said: "The truth is that I wanted to win today. Sorry! But even though I didn't win, I think he looked really cool. I think the great thing about him is that you don't give up, and even when you feel like he is being [caught], he could keep going one step further."

Titleholder will wind down at the Miho Training Centre before heading to stud in Shinhidaka-cho at the beginning of next year to carry on the legacy of the late Duramente.

