Hollie Doyle maintains Classic run for Shavasana in Italian Oaks

The Yoshidas don't get too much wrong and the foremost Japanese family in racing claimed Sunday's Oaks d'Italia after a fine front-running ride on by Hollie Doyle on recent acquisition Shavasana.

The result maintained a remarkable run for Coolmore stallion Gleneagles in Italian Classics, with Shavasana already having won the 1,000 Guineas and Vero Atleta the colts' equivalent before finishing fourth in the Derby Italiano.

Switching to Milan for the Group 2 newly sponsored by Tattersalls, Shavasana was carrying the colours of Katsumi Yoshida for the first time, having previously been owned by Mario Sansoni but remaining with trainer Stefano Botti.

She was bred by Razza del Velino out of 2014 Oaks d'Italia third So Many Shots and is a three-parts sister to the Derby Italiano winner Keep On Fly, later known as Generous Charity in Hong Kong. It is the smart Italian Group 1 family of Jakkalberry, Awelmarduk and Crackerjack King and Shavasana was bought by Botti's father Alduino for €57,000 at the SGA September Yearling Sale.

In keeping enough in reserve to hold German-trained favourite View Zabeel, a Saxon Warrior filly, by half a length, Doyle was adding to her Classic success on Nashwa in last year's French Oaks.

