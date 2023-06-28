History made as Meisho Hario becomes first horse to win back-to-back runnings of the Teio Sho

Meisho Hario became the first horse in history to win back-to-back renewals of the local Grade 1 Teio Sho at Oi on Wednesday night, defeating a field that included last year's UAE Derby winner Crown Pride and 2023 Dubai World Cup fourth T O Keynes into second and third.

The Inao Okada-trained Meisho Hario is a six-year-old entire by Darley Japan's Pyro out of Manhattan Cafe's winning daughter Meisho Ohi, a half-sister to Grade 2 Copa Republica Argentina second Meisho Kadomatsu.

He was making it a ninth win from 22 starts, including three local Grade 1s, when coming home a neck ahead of Crown Pride, with T O Keynes a head away in third.

Winning rider Suguru Hamanaka said: "I wasn't sure if we had won or not at the finish, but he really tried his best. I felt he was in good form in the paddock, and I heard that from the stable staff, so I decided to ride in the race with confidence.

"He showed a good stride in the long straight and his response was very good when I took him to the outside. I've heard that winning the Teio Sho two times in a row is the first time in history, so I am thinking of winning a JRA Grade 1 next time."

This year's Dubai World Cup winner Usba Tesoro is currently enjoying a summer break and will return in the Nihon TV Hai in September before a tilt at the Breeders' Cup Classic.

