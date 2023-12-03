Godolphin's Lemon Pop fizzes on the dirt to win for second time at the top level

Godolghin's Lemon Pop, ridden by regular partner Ryusei Sakai, made it two Group 1 wins for 2023 as he justified favouritism in the Champions Cup at Chukyo on Sunday.

He grabbed the lead after a good break from the widest stall in the 15-runner race over nine furlongs, and was not for catching as he ran out a winner by a length and a quarter over Wilson Tesoro, with Dura Erede a further neck back in third.

The second favourite, unbeaten-in-five three-year-old Seraphic Call, was only tenth, while William Buick’s mount Geoglyph trailed in last.

The five-year-old winner is a US-bred entire, by Lemon Drop Kid out of the Giant's Causeway mare Unreachable, and was a $70,000 purchase as a foal by Paca Paca Farm at Keeneland in 2018.

Trained by Hiroyashu Tanaka, this was his tenth win from 14 starts, including this year's February Stakes, and Lemon Pop is the first to win the February Stakes and Champions Cup in the same year.

Winning rider Sakai said: "I thought the horse's rhythm was important. After breaking fast, I chose to get an early lead. I wanted to race without losing any distance on the way, so I handled him to be on the fence, and he could run calmly.

“I felt like he stopped at the finish. Although the distance was longer, he was able to do it with great skill.

“He was clearly at a disadvantage with the distance and outside stall, but they didn't matter for him. He was strong.

“This was his first time competing in a two-turn race, as well as the one mile and a furlong. I think he is something to look forward to in the future."

