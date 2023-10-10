Fresh impetus for winter Flat meeting at Cagnes-sur-Mer with goal of improving quality and quantity of runners

Measures to provide impetus to Flat turf racing at Cagnes-sur-Mer have been unveiled.

One of the main adjustments, and one wished for by Cagnes-sur-Mer racecourse, is the even split between races on turf and races on the all-weather during the meeting from January 15, 2024, to February 26, 2024.

Previously, 40 per cent of races were run on the turf and 60 per cent on the all-weather. In addition to the change to that split, the two meetings previously held in February at Marseille Vivaux (all-weather) will now be run in February 2024 at Marseille-Borély (turf).

These two adjustments to the fixture list and in the programme will allow for an additional 30 races on turf in the south-east of France during the meeting while offering fewer races on the all-weather.

François Forcioli-Conti, president of the Association des Courses de la Côte d’Azur, detailed the changes in a press conference on Tuesday, when it was underlined that racing in the south-east of France in January and February will now offer a distinctive feature in terms of races at that time of the year in France which otherwise offers races only on the all-weather.

Specific changes include to the Grand Prix de la Riviera Côte d’Azur. Traditionally held in mid-February, this Listed race is now scheduled on Saturday, January 27. It remains on the same distance and surface (mile and a quarter. all-weather) and may serve as a prep race for contests in the Middle East, such as the Saudi Cup.

The distance of the Grand Prix du Département has been reduced to just under 11 furlongs from 12 and a half furlongs, in a bid to attract a greater number of runners while also serving as a possible prep for the Group 3 Prix Exbury run three weeks later.

The Listed Prix de la Californie, meanwhile, goes back to grass and the distance of seven and a half furlongs. The race will take place on the last Sunday of the meeting, February 25, the same day as the Grand Prix. This date brings it closer to the first important races of the season for three-year-olds at Group 3 level.

The Prix Policeman also undergoes a change and will be run on Saturday, February 17 on turf. The race could therefore be a springboard to the first Listed races for three-year-olds at Saint-Cloud.

There is also a bonus series for a sprint/mile division and intermediate/classic division, with €40 000 to the owners of the two horses who win most points – €30 000 to the winner and €10 000 to the runner-up.

Six Listed races run over the winter on the all-weather are part of this challenge, taking place across Deauville and Cagnes-sur-Mer between November and February.



Read this next:

Tattersalls December Foal catalogue released