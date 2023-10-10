Half-brothers to Chaldean and Vandeek head Tattersalls December Foal Sale catalogue

Siblings to elite performers including Chaldean and Vandeek have been catalogued to head through the ring during the Tattersalls December Foal Sale. Numbering 1084 lots, event will take place from November 28 to December 2 with a new format, where lots will sell on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with a viewing day on the Thursday.

Whitsbury Manor Stud consign a Showcasing half-brother to Guineas hero Chaldean, who was bought at the 2020 December Foal Sale for 550,000 guineas and whose Kingman half-sister topped the last year’s renewal of the sale at 1,000,000 guineas.

Maywood Stud will consign the Starspangledbanner to Middle Park and Morny winner Vandeek, who was bought for 52,000 guineas at the 2021 renewal. The catalogue also includes a Palace Pier half-sister to Sprint Cup winner Regional, a Frankel half-brother to Group 1 Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe and a New Bay full-brother to Group 1 Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge as well as half-sisters to the likes of Emily Upjohn and Dubai Honour.

View the Foal Sale catalogue here

In total, the catalogue features full and half brothers and sisters to 148 Group and Listed winners including ten Group 1 winners and 98 foals out of Group and Listed winning mares catalogued including a St Mark's Basilica filly out of the Oaks winner Talent and a Frankel colt out of her Group 2 winning daughter Ambition.

Cheveley Park Stud offers a Ulysses colt out of Group 1 winner Echelon alongside a Palace Pier colt colt out of her Group 1 winning daughter Integral. There are other Frankel fillies out of top mares such as Blowout and Liberty Beach.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Tattersalls December Foal Sale is the premier fixture of its kind in Europe, consistently attracting the cream of the British and Irish foal crop, and this has been reflected in an outstanding year on the racecourse with a Classic winner and the highest rated two-year-old colt in Britain.

"As well as consistent racecourse success, it has consistently been the source of some spectacular pinhooking triumphs. We have some outstanding foals entered this year, and the catalogue has the quality and diversity to appeal to buyers from throughout the world at all levels of the market."

