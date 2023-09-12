Deutsches Derby hero Sammarco among initial Arqana Arc Sale catalogue

Last year's Deutsches Derby hero Sammarco joins 2023 Preis der Diana winner Muskoka among the highlights for the Arqana Arc Sale on September 30.

Taking place at Saint-Cloud racecourse on the eve of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the sale has an initial 44 entries. The selection of three-year-olds is led by Muskoka (lot 38), who will sold with an entry in the Prix de l’Opera.

Sammarco (41), a son of Camelot who landed last year's Deutsches Derby was recently third in the Prix Foy at Longchamp on Sunday. The four-year-old is trained by Peter Schiergen and also won last year's Bayerisches Zuchtrennen.

Shartash: 2022 Railway Stakes winner is heading to Saint-Cloud Credit: Patrick McCann

Another notable offering is the Aga Khan Studs' Shartash (7), an Invincible Spirit colt who won last year's Railway Stakes and finished third to Little Big Bear and Al Riffa in the Phoenix and National Stakes. The Johnny Murtagh-trained colt is out of the Group 2-winning Dubawi mare Shamreen and hails from the family of Shareen, Shahroze and Indestructible.

This season's German 2,000 Guineas hero Angers (27) features alongside Prix de Fontainebleau winner and Poule d’Essai des Poulains fourth American Flag (52), while dual Group winner and Grosser Preis von Berlin third Assistent will be sold by Jamie Railton.

Recent Oettingen Rennen scorer Calif is another interesting German entry and the gelding will be sold as lot 32.

The selection of two-year-olds include Prix Six Perfections scorer Laulne (44), a Starspangledbanner filly who was third in the Prix du Calvados last month.

The catalogue can be found here.

