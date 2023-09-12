Racing Post logo
'Our expectations are nearly raised every day' - Devon breeders heading to Carlisle with surprise filly

Owner-breeders of Rod Millman's Adaay In Devon found her dam at a cattle market

Adaay In Devon picks up in style under David Probert
Adaay In Devon is bidding for a quick hat-trick at CarlisleCredit: Mark Cranham

When three farming friends headed to Exeter Livestock Centre four years ago, they were looking for a different type of animal to usual.

Mickey Ludwell, Mark Walters and Robbie Johns ended up buying something even more different than their intention when they found Favourite Girl and her young foal at a short-notice sale of thoroughbreds, organised by Kivells to dissolve a partnership at a Yorkshire farm that had entered administration. The mare was a useful sprinter in her day, reaching a peak Racing Post Rating of 103 with six wins and a close second in the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy.

The daughter of Refuse To Bend had not achieved much as a broodmare to that point, but not only has that fateful foal, Devon Envoy, provided the group that call themselves the Horniwinks Syndicate with three victories, her next one has been even better, with Adaay In Devon now chasing a hat-trick of Great British Bonuses in Wednesday’s British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes at Carlisle.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 12 September 2023Last updated 18:08, 12 September 2023
