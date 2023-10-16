Cody's Wish and Proxy to stand at Jonabell Farm after Breeders' Cup challenges

Grade 1 winners Cody’s Wish and Proxy will retire to Darley's Jonabell Farm in 2024, completing a line-up of 13 stallions.

Darley sales manager, Darren Fox said: “It’s been another fantastic year for our racing programme, highlighted by the likes of Grade 1 winners Cody’s Wish and Proxy. Being able to retire six homebred stallions to our ranks over the past three years speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication of our team from top to bottom.”

Cody's Wish, by Curlin and out of Tapit's Grade 1 winner Dance Card, is due to make his final start in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile next month, a race he won at Keeneland last year.

A winner of ten of his 15 starts, Cody's Wish has never finished out of the first three and will head to Santa Anita with further victories in the Met Mile, the Churchill Downs and the Forego on his CV.

Proxy will also run at the Breeders' Cup, this time in the Classic. By Tapit, the five-year-old has won or placed in ten Graded events, including the Clark Stakes last November.

He is out of multiple Grade 1 winner Panty Raid, making him the only son of Tapit out of a multiple Grade 1-winning mare. Panty Raid has also produced Grade 2 winner Micheline, a daughter of Bernardini.

Nyquist: heads up the Jonabell Farm roster for 2024 Credit: Michele MacDonald

Fees for Cody’s Wish and Proxy will be announced after the Breeders’ Cup.

Nyquist, a leading source of Graded horses, has had his fee upped to $85,000 from $55,000. His leading offspring include sophomore daughter Randomized, who heads to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff off wins in the Alabama and Beldame, as well as Awesome Again winner Slow Down Andy and Crimson Advocate, winner of the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Medaglia D'Oro will stand at $75,000 and is North America’s leading active sire of worldwide stakes winners on 176, while Eclipse champion Essential Quality and Grade 1 winner Maxfield covered top-class books of mares in their first two years and will stand at fees of $65,000 and $35,000 respectively.

Street Sense’s fee will be $60,000 following successes both on and off the track in 2023, while Hard Spun's fee remains at $35,000. Second-year stallions Speaker’s Corner and Mystic Guide will stand for $17,500 and $12,500 respectively.

