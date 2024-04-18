'It's good to support it and buy a nice horse' - Mullins and co give thumbs up to return of thoroughbred sales at Goresbridge

Thoroughbred sales returned to Goresbridge for the first time in six years on Thursday, when the company staged its inaugural Select Sale of point-to-point and National Hunt horses. Judging by the crowds who turned out from both sides of the Irish Sea, there won't be as long a wait for the next one.

All morning, the buzz around the sales complex grew in a convivial atmosphere, that was warmed by an air of positivity as the buyers who had made their way from the airports mingled with those who had a much shorter journey, all the while with serious business under consideration.

The idea that people were in Goresbridge to trade was solidified early in proceedings with a bidding battle sparked by just the fifth horse into the ring that would eventually be won by Bobby O'Ryan at €54,000 for Small Town Kid.

Two lots later that figure was eclipsed by Emmet Mullins, who went to €74,000 to secure Justatan, the winner of both his point-to-points for Michael Goff. The son of dual Italian Group 1 winner Estejo made a winning debut in a four-year-old maiden at Tinahely in October and won at Monksgrange on Easter Sunday.

He is the first foal out of Eza, an unraced Kap Rock half-sister to Grozni, who was second in a valuable handicap hurdle at the 2023 Dublin Racing Festival. Second dam Urane De Ferbet is a half-sister to Val De Ferbet, winner of the Grade 2 Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase and second in the Grade 2 Prix la Barka when trained by Mullins' uncle Willie.

Transferred to Andrew McNamara, Val De Ferbet won the Grade 3 Imperial Call Chase at Cork.

Justatan will be kept on the go by his new connections.

"He's a nice horse who I've bought for an existing client," said Mullins. "He's won both his points and seems a tough, genuine horse so we'll probably keep him going over the summer."

Ian McCarthy, James Hannon, James Murphy and Jamie Codd at Goresbridge Credit: Between The Ears Equine Videos

He added: "It's great to be here in Goresbridge, it's very local for me and it's nice to be able to come here, support the sale and buy a nice horse."

That was a sentiment echoed by everyone canvassed at the sales ground, including Bobby O'Ryan, who was acting on behalf of trainer James Ewert when purchasing Small Town Kid from Monbeg Stables.

"I've been coming to Goresbridge since they held their first breeze-up sale, it's an amazingly run company and the Donohoe family are good people – it's brilliant to be back here buying horses," O'Ryan said after purchasing the winner of a five-year-old maiden at Ballyragget on St Patrick's Day.

The handsome son of Getaway is out of Knocknaree Lady, whose dam Ten Dollar Bill's four winners are headed by another Monbeg graduate; Welsh National winner and Grand National third Monbeg Dude.

Third dam Deep Dollar is a half-sister to Eurocurrency, the dam of Scilly Isles Novices' Chase runner-up Aztec Warrior. It's also the family of Galmoy Hurdle and Troytown Chase winner Mala Beach.

O'Ryan added of his purchase: "I really liked him and he came well recommended. He has a good pedigree and is a smashing horse."

Helen Markham, Jackie McGreer and Larry Dunne were among those welcoming the return of thoroughbred sales to Goresbridge Credit: Between The Ears Equine Videos

He outbid Tom Malone for Small Town Kid but that agent was not to be denied on other occasions, and was the most prolific buyer on the day with three purchases.

The most expensive was another offering from the Monbeg team, Belclare maiden winner Epic West at €60,000. The son of Mount Nelson is a close relative of the ill-fated Complete Unknown, who was bought by Malone and Megan Nicholls for £115,000. He won the Grade 3 EBF National Hunt Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown and was second to Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree last year.

Malone went to €30,000 for They Call Me Hugo, a four-year-old son of Doyen who was third at Tinahely in February on his only start. He is out of Nightlynx, an Amilynx half-sister to Listed bumper winner Publican and to the dam of Galway Hurdle winner Clondaw Warrior, who was also second in the Group 2 Doncaster Cup. It is the family of dual Champion Hurdle victor Night Nurse.

Harley Dunne had a productive day, offloading Duce Bigalow, a five-year-old son of Pour Moi who had been runner-up in a five-year-old geldings' maiden at Knockanohill last month, for €46,000 to Gerry Mullins on behalf of Seamus Neville.

Dunne said: "Trade has been very solid and our horses have sold well so far. It's great to be able to sell these horses here; hopefully it will continue."

Tom Dreaper offered Lingstown five-year-old geldings' maiden winner Shabby Hill and the son of Kalanisi was another who generated interest. This time it was Micheal Orlandi and Richie Downes who were the protagonists in the drama, with Starfield Stud's Orlandi forced to concede to Downes at €50,000.

"He's for Charles Byrnes and is a lovely, fine, big, athletic horse who won his point-to-point nicely," said Downes. "He's probably still a bit raw so hopefully he matures into a very nice horse.

"We're delighted to be here in Goresbridge, it's great to have a sale like this."

Buying and selling at Goresbridge: Tom Keating, Rob James, Mouse O'Ryan, Gordon Elliott, Tom Malone and Matty Flynn O'Connor Credit: Between The Ears Equine Videos

The reception and demand for horses were the return to trading Ed Donohoe had hoped for when compiling the auction, and he said: "We're absolutely delighted with the results. There was a very good clearance rate and most satisfying of all was the amount of buyers that came across the water; the vendors that supported us here in Goresbridge were well rewarded. There were nice horses here today that did their job well and they sold.

"It's a great start as Goresbridge returns to the thoroughbred industry. We're very thankful to the vendors for supporting it; a lot of very good horse people supported this sale and Irish Thoroughbred Marketing did a fantastic job promoting it across Britain. It's a testament to their hard work that a lot of buyers were here from Britain and went home with horses. We're really looking forward to the future."

That support was reflected in the buyers' identities, with Rebecca Menzies, Stuart Coltherd, Gordon Elliott, John McConnell, Laura Morgan, Jo Foster, Mark Walford and Marcus Collie all purchasing on Thursday.

It was pleasing too for the ITM team of Charles O'Neill and Mary Ryan, who had worked tirelessly in support of the sale.

O'Neill said: "It's wonderful to be back in Goresbridge and we're delighted with the huge response this sale has received from British and Irish buyers. There's a wide selection of trainers, owners and agents with orders to fill and looking to buy horses. The enthusiasm from vendors has been really heartening and, from the evidence of today, there's definitely a place in the calendar for this sale.

"Hopefully it will be the first of many here now that thoroughbred sales have returned to Goresbridge. We wish the best of luck to all the team here and to the buyers."

