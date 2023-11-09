'A rare offering' - Kentucky Derby hero Rich Strike to sell at Keeneland as a stallion prospect
Rich Strike, the shock winner of last year's Kentucky Derby, has been retired from racing and will be offered as a stallion prospect at the Keeneland November Horses of Racing Age Sale.
The winner of more than £1.86 million, the son of Keen Ice won twice and placed four times from 14 starts for trainer Eric Reed. His finest hour came when defeating Epicenter by three-quarters of a length at Churchill Downs. He was also second in the Grade 2 Lukas Classic and third in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks.
Owner Rick Dawson said: "Effectively immediately I am announcing the retirement of Rich Strike from racing. Over the past few months, Rich Strike was given the opportunity to rehab and return to his top racing form. However, nagging injuries have prevented that from happening.
"I’m hopeful now that Rich Strike finds a new home and begins a second career as a stallion."
Keeneland's vice-president of sales Tony Lacy added: "Keeneland is excited to showcase Rich Strike, a rare offering who will appeal to international buyers as a stallion prospect and to fans of racing worldwide."
Bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, Rich Strike is out of Smart Strike's Canadian champion Gold Strike and a half-brother to Grade 2 winner Llanarmon. It is the further family of Breeders' Cup Mile winner Opening Verse.
He is available for inspection in Lexington by appointment.
The four-year-old will be consigned by Candy Meadows Farm on Friday, November 17.
Published on 9 November 2023inInternational
Last updated 15:25, 9 November 2023
