Injury forces Mishriff's stud career to be placed on hold 'in the best interests of the horse'

Triple Group 1 winner Mishriff's stud career has been placed on hold after Sumbe announced that the Prix du Jockey Club hero had not recovered sufficiently from the injury which had prevented him commencing stallion duties earlier this year.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the organisation wrote: "In the best interests of the horse, Mishriff will not commence stud duties this year. Despite significant progress in his recovery, our veterinary team advised that all covering plans should be cancelled for the remainder of the covering season."

Prince AA Faisal's homebred son of Make Believe was first reported as suffering from a minor injury in the early days of January, and it was then thought that it would necessitate only a minor delay to his stud career at Haras de Montfort et Preaux.

However, the Juddmonte International and Dubai Sheema Classic victor has not healed enough to allow him to cover mares, and the latest veterinary advice has led to this announcement.

Mishriff, who was also successful in the Saudi Cup, was due to stand for an introductory fee of €20,000. The six-year-old hails from the family of leading sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, and had reportedly been popular with breeders and also set to receive strong support from his owner-breeder.

The nature of Mishriff's injury has not been made public but Matthieu le Forestier told the Racing Post in January: "He has excellent tissue, which has aided his recovery, and everything has gone according to plan."

More bloodstock news