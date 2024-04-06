Inherited heart: French champion De Bon Coeur's first daughter L'Heritiere makes big impression on debut

Undoubtedly one of the most talented hurdlers produced in France in the last decade, De Bon Coeur's career as a broodmare got off to the best possible start as her three-year-old daughter by Doctor Dino made a big impression at Auteuil on Saturday in beating five rivals, all of whom had previous racecourse experience.

Carrying the same maroon and grey stripes of co-owner and breeder Jacques Detre as her dam, the boldly named L'Heritiere - which translates as the heiress - was settled towards the rear and travelled very sweetly for Angelo Zuliani before showing a fine turn of foot to settle the matter after the last hurdle in the Prix Champoreau.

Trainer Francois Nicolle pointed out how much more tractable L'Heritiere is at this stage of her career than was the case with De Bon Coeur. And while the choice of stallion for De Bon Coeur's first mating carries a touch of "breed the best to the best and hope for the best" about it, co-owner Nicolas de Lageneste argued there was some method in the choice of Haras du Mesnil's star resident.

L'Heritiere returns after a winning debut at Auteuil under Angelo Zuliani Credit: Racing Post / Burton

"It's a huge relief to see L'Heritiere debut in that fashion," said Lageneste. "Everybody has been waiting eagerly since the day she was born. We felt some pressure but she has lived up to her name."

Lageneste added: "We sent De Bon Coeur to Doctor Dino because he can help with temperament. He produces horses who are easy to work with."

A daughter of Vision D'Etat, De Bon Coeur has a yearling filly called Note De Coeur by Persian King and recently foaled to the same stallion, while Lageneste confirmed she will visit Cokoriko shortly.

Read more

How pouncing on a 3,000gns broodmare helped Chris Liesack breed exciting Cuban Tiger