How pouncing on a 3,000gns broodmare helped Chris Liesack breed exciting Cuban Tiger

Where many would look at a broodmare and decide she’d probably had her chance, Chris Liesack tries to envisage opportunities.

The Lincolnshire-based pedigree enthusiast enjoys pitting his wits against the system with inexpensive acquisitions and appears to have surpassed himself with Shirley’s Kitten, whom he found for just 3,000gns at the Tattersalls February Sale four years ago.

Liesack’s first foal from the Ken and Sarah Ramsey-bred Kitten’s Joy mare is Cuban Tiger, the Karl Burke-trained colt who has shown any amount of promise in his three runs. After winning a high-class Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on Good Friday, he’s back out in front of the ITV Racing cameras at Chelmsford on Saturday in the valuable Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes (3.30).