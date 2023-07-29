'Impeccable quality' - siblings to Classic and Group 1 winners among outstanding Goffs Orby Book 1 catalogue

A blockbuster catalogue for Book 1 of the Goffs Orby Sale has been unveiled, with 543 yearlings entered and all eligible for the new Two Million Series.

Taking place at the Goffs sales complex on September 26-27, followed by Book 2 from September 28-29, graduates to have flown the flag this year include Prix Saint-Alary heroine Jannah Rose, in addition to Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner Persian Dreamer, crack sprinter Art Power and the promising Leopardstown Group scorer Ocean Jewel.

Among the highlights this year are the Kingman half-brother to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter who topped last year's November Foal Sale (lot 313) and a Masar half-sister to this year's German Derby hero Fantastic Moon (373). Both will be offered by Stauffenberg Bloodstock.

The Kingman half-brother to Skitter Scatter will head to the Goffs sales ring once again Credit: Patrick McCann

Others who feature include Tinnakill House's Sea The Stars half-sister to multiple top-level winner and Rathbarry sire State Of Rest (48); Newtown Stud's Sea The Stars half-brother to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner and first-season sire Phoenix Of Spain (488); Clare Castle Stud's Camelot half-brother to 2,000 Guineas victor Poetic Flare (500) and Whitehall Stud's No Nay Never half-brother to 1,000 Guineas winner Mother Earth (498). Pier House Stud also offers a Mehmas half-brother to the unbeaten Coventry Stakes victor River Tiber (150).

There are also yearlings from the final crop of the much-missed perennial champion sire Galileo in Castlehyde's brother to Group 2 winner Delphi (269) and Baroda Stud's colt out of Group winner Wind Chimes (179).

The event also boasts sire power such as Galileo, Frankel, Dubawi, Kingman, Dark Angel, Kodiac, Churchill, Lope De Vega, Sea The Stars, Siyouni and Wootton Bassett in the line-up.

Galileo's final crop will take to the stage at Goffs Credit: Patrick McCann

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "A stated ambition of Goffs is to attract more of the top tier Irish yearlings to Orby and we are thrilled to present two larger days of impeccable quality in Orby Book 1 following increased support from leading breeders. They have been persuaded by the massive buying bench that attended last year’s successful sale and the evolution of the Goffs Two Million Series which means that only Orby yearlings will compete for a massive €2,000,000.

"We are eternally grateful to our vendors for we our nothing without their horses and are so excited to present this superb selection to global buyers."

The Two Million Series consists of Europe’s richest two-year-old race, the Goffs Million, on the eve of the 2024 sale over seven furlongs at the Curragh with a prize fund of €1,000,000. The same card also features the Goffs 500 over six furlongs with a value of €500,000.

Both contests will offer prize-money to tenth place, while the Goffs €50,000 Bonus Series will see €50,000 bonuses paid to the winners of a range of two-year-old maidens on Irish racecourses throughout 2024.

