'He's matured and become more powerful' - Deep Impact's Justin Palace set for Tenno Sho Spring tilt

Justin Palace on his way to a win in the Hanshin Daishoten
Justin Palace on his way to a win in the Hanshin Daishoten Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Justin Palace set himself up for a tilt at the Tenno Sho Spring next month with a bold success in the Grade 2 Hanshin Daishoten at Hanshin on Sunday, a key trial for the top-level contest on April 30. 

Sent off the second favourite behind Boldog Hos, the son of the legendary Deep Impact captured his second Graded success when repelling the favourite by a length and three-quarters under Christophe Lemaire. 

Bred by Northern Racing, the four-year-old is out of the Listed-winning Royal Anthem mare Palace Rumor, making him a half-brother to Belmont Stakes hero Palace Malice and Japanese Grade 2-placed Iron Barows. He was making it a fourth career success from nine starts, with his other Graded score coming in last year's Kobe Shimbun Hai.

Lemaire said: "The horse was in good condition and he'd worked well in training. I was confident over this trip, because he stayed very well in his previous races and he has also matured and became more powerful. He doesn't have a potent turn of foot but he keeps going without tiring. He can definitely feature in the Grade 1."

Boldog Hos's rider Yuga Kawada said of his mount's run: "He ran well here and it was a good prep race for him."

Deep Bond, the winner of the last two renewals, could finish only fifth, with jockey Ryuji Wada saying: "It was a slowly run race and in the last furlong they just outpaced him."

Masakazu TakahashiReporter
Published on 19 March 2023Last updated 11:32, 19 March 2023
