'He has taken to his new role extremely well' - first mares scanned in foal to Stradivarius

Champion stayer and National Stud recruit Stradivarius has had his first mares scanned in foal, the Newmarket operation said in a press release on Monday.

The son of Sea The Stars, whose 18 individual Group wins for John and Thady Gosden included four Goodwood Cups and three Gold Cups at Ascot, retired to the National Stud this year where he stands for a fee of £10,000.

Joe Bradley, head of bloodstock at the National Stud, said: "Stradivarius has taken to his new role extremely well. He has 11 mares scanned in foal and will cover well over 100 mares this year."

Owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen has also offered breeders generous financial incentives. The breeders of any Group 1 winner from Stradivarius's first crop in Britain, Ireland or France will be £250,000 better off, any who produce a Group 2 or Group 3 winner will receive £100,000, while the breeders of the first ten two-year-old winners in those countries and Germany will each receive £25,000.

Bradley added: "The incentives offered by Bjorn have certainly sparked plenty of interest, and he is looking forward to paying them out!"

Seven-time Group 1 winner Stradivarius stands alongside Time Test, Rajasinghe and Lope Y Fernandez.

