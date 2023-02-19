'He has plenty more to offer' - Godolphin's progressive Lemon Pop takes out Tokyo's February Stakes

Godolphin's progressive Lemon Pop justified favouritism in the February Stakes in Tokyo on Sunday to land his first top-level race, hitting the front four-wide in the mile event to deny Red Le Zele by a comfortable length and a half.

The son of Lemon Drop Kid was making it eight wins from 11 starts, having struck in the Grade 3 Negishi Stakes last month. Sent off 6-5 favourite, the entire was partnered for the first time by Ryusei Sakai and showed why he could be an excellent addition to Darley Japan's stallion ranks in the future.

Lemon Pop, who was providing Godolphin with a first Group 1 winner of 2023, is out of the Giant's Causeway mare Unreachable - making him a half-brother to two minor winners. Unreachable is in turn out of the Juddmonte-bred American Grade 3 winner Harpia, a Danzig full-sister to the breed-shaping Danehill and Criterion Stakes scorer Shibboleth. He was purchased by Keeneland in 2018.

Sakai said: "I was delighted to have got the ride and thought he was very straightforward when I rode him for the first time in training. I could ride according to the plan, he settled very well and gave me plenty of confidence."

The horse's trainer, Hiroyasu Tanaka, for whom it was a first top-level success, said: "I'm so happy. The previous race was tough for him, but he's a horse who doesn't show any signs of tiredness, so I was careful and trained him to see how much energy he had. Sakai was riding him for the first time in a race but they broke well and raced in a good rhythm.

"He's still five-years-old and has plenty more to offer in the future."

Darley Japan 's CEO Harry Sweeney added: "He ran an excellent race. Before the race we were worried about the trip, but I believed in him and we went out to win. He's entered for Dubai [in the Golden Shaheen and Godolphin Mile], but has plenty of options.

"I would like to see how he comes out of the race and then discuss with the trainer."

