'She's a great mum' - American champion Monomoy Girl delivers Into Mischief colt

Two-time champion Monomoy Girl has dropped her first foal, according to Spendthrift Farm general manager Ned Toffey, who broke the news to FanDuel TV's Gabby Gaudet at Fair Grounds racecourse on Saturday

"Yesterday morning on the farm at Spendthrift, Monomoy Girl delivered her first foal, a colt by Into Mischief," Toffey said. "That was sort of a big event and we're very excited about that. She's been a great mum so far with great motherly instincts and doing everything right...She'll be bred back to Into Mischief later this year."

Monomoy Girl, an eight-year-old daughter of Tapizar, retired from racing in 2021 with a 14-3-0 record from 17 starts, including victories in the 2018 Kentucky Oaks and the 2018-20 editions of the Breeders' Cup Distaff. She earned Eclipse Award titles as champion three-year-old filly in 2018 and champion older dirt female in 2020.

Bred in Kentucky by FPF and Highfield Ranch, Monomoy Girl was a $100,000 purchase by BSW Bloodstock and Liz Crow from Gainesway's consignment at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

She was campaigned through four seasons by Brad Cox and began her career for Michael Dubb and Madaket Stables, with the Elkstone Group and Bethlehem Stables soon joining. Spendthrift went to $9.5 million for the chestnut mare at the November Sale, Fasig-Tipton's marquee breeding stock sale, in 2020. She made two starts for Spendthrift, MyRacehorse Stable, and Madaket before retiring.

A four-time leader of the North American general sires list, Into Mischief is standing the 2023 season for an advertised fee of $250,000.

For all the latest bloodstock and racing news from North America, visit