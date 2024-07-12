'He boasts a wonderful profile for a stallion' - Chehboub family buy into Prix Jean Prat winner Puchkine

The Chehboub family have bought a 50 per cent share in this month's Prix Jean Prat winner Puchkine, who will stand at their Haras de Beaumont operation upon retirement.

Owned and bred by Alain Jathiere and trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, the son of Starspangledbanner won his first three starts, including two as a juvenile, before his first black-type placing when second in the Listed Prix Aymeri de Mauleon at Toulouse in April.

Pouchkine finished ninth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, though not beaten that far, then fourth in the Group 3 Prix Paul de Moussac back at Longchamp, before keeping on well to beat 11 rivals in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville by upwards of two and a half lengths.

The colt is the fourth foal out of the unraced So You Think mare Vadyska, a half-sister to German Listed winner Romina Power. It is the further family of Group 1 Fillies' Mile and Group 2 May Hill Stakes winner Lyric Of Light.

Puchkine is a half-brother to Slevka, who claimed black type when third in the Listed Prix Amandine.

Puchkine hits the front in the Prix Jean Prat Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Nicolas de Watrigant, Jathiere's racing manager, said: "He produced a remarkable performance last Sunday, finishing only 20/100ths of a second outside Too Darn Hot's race record.

"The offers for him from both France and abroad soon began to come in and, after reflecting on the matter, Alain decided he wanted to enter into a partnership with the Chehboub family.

"He's delighted his horse will therefore remain in France and that, in time, he'll stand as a stallion at Haras de Beaumont."

Mathieu Alex, stud director at Haras de Beaumont, said: "When the time comes we'll be extremely happy to welcome Puchkine to Haras de Beaumont. Our policy is to do our best to retire high-level performers in France.

"Just recently in the Prix Jean Prat, Puchkine confirmed himself a top-class sprinter. Unbeaten at two and showing enormous speed, he boasts a wonderful profile for a stallion.

"Puchkine is a magnificent horse and by a top sire in Starspangledbanner. We're delighted to enter into partnership with Monsieur Jathiere, who has been so successful and who, like Haras de Beaumont, will support him as a stallion."

