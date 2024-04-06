Haras de la Haie Neuve's Yafta the latest first-season sire to strike as Spanish Rose blossoms

Haras de la Haie Neuve's Yafta became the latest first-season sire to get off the mark, doing so when daughter Spanish Rose struck at Bordeaux Le Bouscat on Saturday.

The filly was bred by Didier Bouquil and Andre Ladeveze out of the Soldier Hollow mare Idiosa, herself out of a half-sister to Temida, winner of the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern in 2012.

Temida is in turn the dam of Gleneagles' dual German Group winner Tabera, who subsequently sold to Oceanic Bloodstock for €400,000 at the 2021 Arqana Arc Sale.

Further back in the Juddmonte-based page are the likes of American Grade 1 winner Midships, multiple black-type scorer and Nassau Stakes third Principal Role, plus the Grade 1-placed Staging Post.

All out: Yafta toughs it out in the Hackwood Stakes Credit: Getty Images

Making her third start for trainer Jane Soubagne, the filly hails from the first crop of the Hackwood Stakes winner, a four-time winner in the colours of Hamdan Al Maktoum for Richard Hannon.

The son of Dark Angel was bred by Lordship Stud and sold to Peter and Ross Doyle for £280,000 from Highclere at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale. He won twice at two and made progression up the ranks at three, resulting in his Group 3 success.

Yafta was also second in the Chipchase Stakes that season and was additionally placed in the Duke of York and Abernant Stakes the following season.

Yafta initially retired to Haras de Saint Arnoult for 2021, but after the sad passing of stud owner Larissa Kneip the following year, subsequently went to Haras de la Haie Neuve. He stands this year for €2,500.

