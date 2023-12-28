Half-brother to the mighty Altior set for hurdles debut at Doncaster on Friday

Montecam

kcsofas.co.uk British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, 2.15, Friday, Doncaster

What's the story?

Nicky Henderson has a very well-bred newcomer to the hurdling ranks at Doncaster on Friday in the form of Montecam, a Camelot half-brother to one of Seven Barrows' greats in Altior.

The gelding, bred by Paddy Behan Jnr, was a six-figure purchase by Kevin Doyle from Coole House Farm at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale as a foal, when making €155,000. He was subsequently a vendor buy-back at €300,000 from the Goffs Land Rover Sale in 2022. Twice a runner in bumpers earlier this year, he now takes to hurdles in a bid for a first win under rules.

How is he bred?

The four-year-old is out of the Key Of Luck mare Monte Solaro, herself a winner of a bumper and a hurdle contest. The Behan family's wonderful mare is most famous for her brilliant son, Altior, whose roll of honour included two Champion Chases, the Arkle and Supreme Novices' Hurdle for Henderson and owner Patricia Pugh.

Altior at home at Seven Barrows Credit: Edward Whitaker

Unbeaten in his first 19 starts over hurdles and fences, Altior's other big-race victories included the Henry VIII Novices' Chase, three Celebration Chases and the Clarence House Chase. He achieved a Racing Post Rating of 183 over fences, while his power-packed Supreme win was at the expense of top-class rivals such as Min, Buveur D'Air, Supasundae, Bellshill and Petit Mouchoir.

Montecam and Altior are also related to the Listed-placed Old Vic mare Princess Leya, as well as other winners in Bellatior, Silverhow and Key To The West.

Who does he face?

Montecam's 12 rivals include Ronnies Reflection, an unraced son of Poet's Voice from the family of Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Long Run, as well as stablemate Bhaloo, a Sageburg gelding from the family of Midlands National winner Goonyella

Alan King and James and Jean Potter pair up with likely leading contender Dancing In Brazil. He was second at Kempton in November and is a Blue Bresil half-brother to the smart Thomas Campbell. Another live candidate is the Paul Nicholls-trained Banteer, a Westerner half-brother to two winners and a relation to Empire Of Dirt.

Read more

Revealed - the sires, mares, breeders and consignors honoured in the 2023 Racing Post bloodstock awards