Revealed - the sires, mares, breeders and consignors honoured in the 2023 Racing Post bloodstock awards

Sire of the year



It has to be Frankel. Banstead Manor Stud’s unbeaten dual world champion did to his opponents in this year’s British and Irish sire table what he used to do to his rivals on the racecourse: left them for dead.



He is set to claim his second title thanks to his progeny earning around £7.15 million in prize-money, nearly £3m clear of his closest pursuer Dubawi.



Chaldean, Courage Mon Ami, Inspiral, Mostahdaf, Nashwa, Soul Sister, Triple Time and Ylang Ylang all won Group 1s in Britain and Ireland and were the chief contributors to that huge haul, while Kelina, Jannah Rose and Westover struck at the highest level in France.



Frankel’s influence also deepened in 2023 with Cracksman, his first son to stud in Europe, supplying unbeaten European champion Ace Impact in his debut crop, and more and more classy performers claiming him as damsire, including exciting two-year-olds Al Kamlah, Francophone, Grand Scoop, Mukaafah and Sparkling Plenty.



Breakthrough sire of the year



This award is given each year to a sire who has changed perceptions of himself, and Sioux Nation fits the bill perfectly this time.

The powerfully built son of Scat Daddy has operated slightly in the shadows of his much celebrated second-season sire rival Havana Grey, but he more than held his own against that strong competition in the past 12 months, and it didn’t go unnoticed by breeders and buyers.

Sioux Nation: Group 1 winner by Scat Daddy has changed perceptions of him at stud in 2023 Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography





He managed 5.73 per cent black-type winners to runners with his first two crops in Europe this year, really not that far behind teacher’s pet Havana Grey on 6.67 per cent. The tough and consistent Group 2 winners Brave Emperor and Matilda Picotte were fine adverts for his powers.



Prices for Sioux Nation’s smaller third crop of yearlings duly soared, with the average up by 37 per cent to 68,250gns, and breeders pouring into him at Coolmore in the spring, when he covered 289 mares including 42 black-type performers. His fee has been increased by €10,000 to €27,500 for 2024.



Jumps sire of the year



Haras de la Tuilerie stalwart Saint Des Saints turned 25 this year but he proved he was far from yesterday’s news with his brilliant British and Irish exports.



The son of Cadoudal was the only sire to be represented by three runners with Racing Post Ratings of 170 or more in the 2022-23 season.