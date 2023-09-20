Group 1 winners Lezoo and Prosperous Voyage to sell at Tattersalls December Mares Sale

Group 1 winners Lezoo and Prosperous Voyage will be offered at the Sceptre Session during the Tattersalls December Mares Sale on December 5.

The Ralph Beckett-trained duo will be offered on behalf of their co-owners Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen and will feature among a star-studded line-up for the Sceptre Session.

Lezoo, a daughter of Zoustar, was crowned Cartier European Champion Two-Year-Old Filly after defeating subsequent 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj in the Cheveley Park Stakes. Bred by Chasemore Farm, she is out of the Group-winning Red Clubs mare Roger Sez, also the dam of high class two-year-old Navassa Island, runner-up in this year’s Naas Juvenile Sprint Stakes on debut.

The three-year-old has won five of her nine starts, two of them at Group level, while she struck in the Listed Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket on her penultimate outing.

Prosperous Voyage: winner of last year's Falmouth Stakes for Ralph Beckett Credit: Edward Whitaker

Prosperous Voyage claimed her Group 1 success with a defeat of the odds-on Inspiral in last year's Falmouth Stakes. The Lynch Bages and Camas Park Stud-bred daughter of Zoffany was also second to Cachet in the 2022 1,000 Guineas and to Inspiral in the Fillies' Mile at two. She also won the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom this term.

She is out of the Mizzen Mast mare Seatone and hails from the prolific Juddmonte family of Xaar, Bated Breath and Cityscape.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Lezoo and Prosperous Voyage were both outstanding Group 1 winners with their Group 1 wins made even more impressive by the calibre of the fields they defeated. They are both from top-class international families and it is an honour to be asked to offer two fillies of this quality at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale on behalf of Marc Chan and Andrew Rosen.

"There is no doubt they will be among the highlights of this year’s Sceptre Sessions which received international acclaim in their inaugural year."

The Tattersalls December Mares Sale takes place from December 4-7.

Read more

'She's very hands on' - Shadwell revelling in phenomenal run with Sheikha Hissa at the helm