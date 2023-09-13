Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale suspended for 2024 due to Ramadan clash

The Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale will not take place in 2024 due to the customary date of the event falling during Ramadan.

Having first taken place in 2022 as the first sale of its kind in the Middle East, its top price came at AED 2.5m/€620,000 while leading graduates include the Japanese Grade 1-placed Labeling. The 2023 renewal was topped by a son of Gun Runner at AED2.2m/€545,000.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Goffs were privileged to be appointed by the Dubai Racing Club and I would like to thank DRC Chairman, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and chief executive, Major General Dr Mohammed Essa for their trust and confidence. It was a most enjoyable experience and we look forward to returning to Dubai in the future.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s decision in creating the sale as part of the iconic Dubai World Cup week was truly visionary and we have no doubt it will become a world leader in the future. However, we understand and support the decision to suspend for next year given the circumstances."

Read more

Coolmore spend $4m-plus to add trio of blue-blooded colts to armoury at Keeneland