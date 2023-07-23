Godolphin globetrotter and Gestut Lunzen sire Best Solution represented by first winner

Godolphin's multiple Group 1 winner and Gestut Lunzen sire Best Solution sired his first winner on Sunday when Ajandra struck in the first race at Hoppegarten.

Trained by Janina Reese for Stall Lilofee, Ajandra was making her debut and duly came home half a length ahead of Princess, by Lord Of England.

Bred by Sergej Penner, the two-year-old is out of the Soldier Hollow mare Angara, a sister to the multiple Group winner and German 1,000 Guineas second Axana. The duo are out of the winning Sleeping Indian mare Achinora, herself a daughter of Seattle Dancer's Via Borghese, a winner of the Desmond Stakes and a close second in the Beverly D Stakes.

The globetrotting son of Kodiac was bred by Cecil and Martin McCracken out of the placed Kingmambo mare Al Andalyya, a half-sister to German stakes scorer Kosmische and Prix Hocquart second Clear Island, both by Fastnet Rock. It is the further family of St Leger winner Brian Boru and Soviet Moon, the dam of Derby and Arc scorer Workforce.

Best Solution sold to Emerald Bloodstock for 32,000gns at the 2014 Tattersalls December Foal Sale. He then made 90,000gns to John Ferguson from Monksland Stable at Book 2 the following autumn.

Sent into training with Saaeed bin Suroor, Best Solution struck on his second start at two at Goodwood and finished that second with a win in the Autumn Stakes and a second to Waldgeist in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. At three, he won the Lingfield Derby Trial on his third start before finishing sixth at Epsom to Wings Of Eagles. He was also second to Iquitos in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen and struck in the St Simon Stakes that October.

He came into his own at four, with a win at Meydan in February 2018 leading on to victory in the Princess of Wales's Stakes, Grosser Preis von Berlin, Grosser Preis von Baden and Australia's Caulfield Cup. Best Solution was eighth to stablemate Cross Counter in the Melbourne Cup, while he was retired after two starts the following year.

The nine-year-old stood his first two seasons at Gestut Auenquelle before moving to Gestut Lunzen for the 2022 breeding season. He stood this year for €5,000.

