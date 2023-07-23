Land Force: the lowdown on Highclere Stud's regally bred and promising first-season sire

Land Force, an extremely well-bred and precocious son of Coolmore’s champion juvenile sire No Nay Never, always had the right credentials in his armoury to become a successful stallion.

What's more, Highclere Stud’s sire has a pedigree that has gone from strength to strength over the last 18 months, with Group 1 highlights aplenty thanks to the exploits of the exceptional Auguste Rodin.

Ballydoyle’s dual Derby hero, also the winner of last year’s Vertem Futurity Stakes, appears under Land Force’s second dam, the influential Cassandra Go, through her Pivotal daughter, the Irish Guineas, Nassau Stakes and Sun Chariot winner Halfway To Heaven, herself the mother of Auguste Rodin’s dam, the Prix de l'Opera, Lockinge Stakes and Fillies’ Mile heroine Rhododendron, by Galileo.