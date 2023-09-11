Gerry Dilger Foundation announces scholarships for Irish National Stud programme

The Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation has announced its latest scholarship recipients for the 2024 Irish National Stud Thoroughbred Breeding Management Programme. The scholarships have been awarded to Luis Ettedgui and Grace Hamilton.

Ettedgui, from Venezuela, is a graduate from the University of Kentucky’s Equine Science & Management programme. During his time in Kentucky, he spent two breaking seasons at Juddmonte Farms’ yearling division, a year working for trainer Brad Cox, and a breeding season at Godolphin’s Stonerside Farm.

Ettedgui said: "I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to attend the Irish National Stud and to be awarded as the recipient of the Gerry Dilger Scholarship and hope to gain knowledge from a different perspective on thoroughbred breeding management during my time on the course."

Hamilton, from Bluffton, South Carolina, is a University of Kentucky senior majoring in Equine Science and Management and minoring in Business. She has worked with broodmares and foals at Coldwater Farm, and gained experience at thoroughbred yearling sales in multiple positions for Blandford Stud and Marette Farrell.

She also recently completed her for-credit internship at Godolphin’s Jonabell Farm, where she assisted with research projects and gave tours of the stallion complex.

Hamilton said: “I want to thank the Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation and the Dilger family for all the work they do for people pursuing careers in the thoroughbred industry.

"I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to representing them this spring at the Irish National Stud.”

