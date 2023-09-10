'The focus of the industry on a global level' - Keeneland September Yearling Sale under starter's orders

Keeneland’s 80th annual September Yearling Sale, for which a total of 4,198 horses have been catalogued, begins its marathon run on Monday.

There are 12 sessions to a sale which concludes on Saturday, September 23.

The catalogue features siblings to winners of major races this year, including Kentucky Derby hero Mage and fellow Grade 1 winners Adare Manor (Clement L Hirsch Stakes), Arabian Knight (Pacific Classic), Nutella Fella (Hopeful Stakes) and Randomized (Alabama Stakes),

There are also siblings to Aspray (winner of the Grade 2 Lake Placid Stakes), Conclude (Grade 2 Del Mar Derby), Rhyme Schemes (Grade 2 Herb Moelis Memorial Saratoga Special), Gala Brand (Grade 3 With Anticipation Stakes), Dreamfyre (Grade 3 Sorrento Stakes), Prince Of Monaco (Grade 3 Best Pal Stakes),and Roses For Debra (Grade 3 Caress Stakes).

In addition, the catalogue offers yearling relatives to the Grade 3 Canadian Derby winner Abeliefinthislivin, Gigante (Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes), Miss Dracarys (Grade 2 Dance Smartly Stakes) and Vahva (Grade 3 Charles Town Oaks).

Viewings at the 2023 Keeneland September Yearling Sale got under way Credit: Keeneland photo

“The September Sale is a can’t-miss event for horsemen because it presents a critical mass of yearlings of unmatched quality at every price level,” said Keeneland vice-president of sales Tony Lacy.

“For that reason, it’s the world’s leading yearling sale, the one that has the focus of the industry on a global level.

“Our team is ready to welcome people from across the US and around the world these next few weeks, and we are excited for them to experience Keeneland and everything the Lexington area has to offer.”

Monday’s session is the first of two days of Book 1, for which a total of 383 yearlings have been catalogued.

Book 2 starts on Wednesday and likewise takes place over two days. That catalogue contains a total of 728 yearlings.

Friday is a dark day, with selling resuming on Saturday 16th. Book 3 takes place that day and the following day, with Books 4 (Monday-Tuesday), 5 (Wednesday-Thursday) and 6 (Friday-Saturday) all similarly conducted over 48 hours.

