George Strawbridge homebred Friendly Soul among beautifully bred debutantes at Kempton on Wednesday

Friendly Soul

Unibet Support Safe Gambling EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 6.30, Wednesday, Kempton

What's the story?

In what looks an excellent contest, Friendly Soul stands out given her excellent pedigree. The same could be said of several other contenders, but the George Strawbridge homebred hails from a very current family.

How is she bred?

The two-year-old by Kingman is the 12th foal out of the remarkable In Clover, a homebred of Strawbridge's who struck in the Group 3 Prix de Flore for Freddy Head. The Inchinor mare has proved a phenomenal producer at stud, with three Group 1 winners in the form of With You (Prix Rothschild), Call The Wind (Prix du Cadran) and We Are (Prix de l'Opera).

Kelina: upheld family honour in the Prix de la Foret in October Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is also the dam of black-type winners In Crowd, Dream Clover and Incahoots. The last-named, by Oasis Dream, is the dam of Kelina, the gritty winner of this year's Prix de la Foret. Another daughter, Elodie, is the dam of Prix Saint-Alary third Queen Trezy and Listed winner Eliade.

Who does she face?

Among Friendly Soul's 13 rivals is another well-bred daughter of Kingman in Izipizi. The Anthony Oppenheimer homebred is out of the winning Galileo mare Sinnamary, a sister to Group 1 winner Magic Wand and a close relation or half-sibling to Irish Oaks heroine Chicquita – co-priciest horse ever sold at auction in Ireland at €6,000,000 and dam of the high-class stayer Emily Dickinson – and Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene.

Another to watch based on pedigree is Blessed Honour, a daughter of Dubawi out of the unraced Maria Danilova.

Maria Danilova was a 4,000,000gns purchase by Godolphin from Norris Bloodstock at Book 1 in 2017. The Galileo mare is a half-sister to Doom, a winner of last month's Listed Prix Ceres, and a daughter of Dank, winner of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf and Beverly D Stakes. Dank is a half-sister to Hong Kong Cup winner Eagle Mountain.

Chicquita: features in the pedigree of Izipizi Credit: Patrick McCann

Charlie Fellowes saddles another well-bred debutante in Crimson Coronet. The Zoustar filly, a 210,000gns purchase from Book 2 by Blandford Bloodstock, is out of the stakes winner and Group-placed Crimson Rosette. She is a Teofilo close relation to this year's Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami, as well as a half-sister to black-type winner Lion's Pride.

Juddmonte's daughter of Study Of Man, Kalpana, is out of the Listed-winning Dansili mare Zero Gravity, a sister to Grand Prix de Paris winner and Grade 1 sire Zambezi Sun. Cheveley Park's Eavestone is by Lope De Vega and out of the Cacique mare Fellbeck, a half-sister to dual Group scorer and July Cup second Main Aim, and to Group 2 Prix Dollar winner Weightless.

The once-raced Lightning Touch is by Frankel and out of Group 2 Prix de Malleret winner and Prix de l'Opera and Marcel Boussac third Legerete.

