'He was part of the family' - Shanagh Bob emerging as Aaron Doocey's hero

When Aaron Doocey claimed easily his biggest success as a breeder through Shanagh Bob in the Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Saturday, he immediately knew who he needed to thank.

As a part-time worker at The Beeches Stud, Doocey is more closely acquainted than almost anyone else with Mahler, the stallion responsible for siring the unbeaten Bristol Novices' Hurdle winner.

"Mahler got a hug in the morning," says Doocey. "I still can’t believe it, to be honest. He’s the first black-type winner I’ve bred. Everyone’s telling me and I still can’t process it."