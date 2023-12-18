Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

'He was part of the family' - Shanagh Bob emerging as Aaron Doocey's hero

Cheltenham winner's County Waterford breeder works part-time at The Beeches Stud

Nico de Boinville riding Shanagh Bob (right, yellow) make late strides to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham
Nico de Boinville riding Shanagh Bob (right, yellow) make late strides to win the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: Alan Crowhurst

When Aaron Doocey claimed easily his biggest success as a breeder through Shanagh Bob in the Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Saturday, he immediately knew who he needed to thank.

As a part-time worker at The Beeches Stud, Doocey is more closely acquainted than almost anyone else with Mahler, the stallion responsible for siring the unbeaten Bristol Novices' Hurdle winner. 

"Mahler got a hug in the morning," says Doocey. "I still can’t believe it, to be honest. He’s the first black-type winner I’ve bred. Everyone’s telling me and I still can’t process it."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 18 December 2023inNews

Last updated 15:59, 18 December 2023

icon
more inNews
more inNews