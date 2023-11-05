Justify flies higher as a business genius makes another mark - talking points from the Breeders' Cup

Justify's juveniles

Few stallions have made as blistering a start to their stud careers as the unbeaten Triple Crown winner who has ignited this autumn with four individual juvenile Group/Grade 1 winners in little over a month, and all from his second northern hemisphere crop.

It's in contrast to his first crop, who took until they turned three to produce Grade 1 winners with two so far, the first of whom, Arabian Lion, will take up stud duties at Spendthrift in the spring.