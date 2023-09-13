Frankel colt out of Classic heroine Precieuse set for Ballydoyle debut at Naas on Thursday

Gallantly

Naas, 5.25, Thursday, Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden

What's the story?

The White Birch Farm homebred son of Frankel, jointly owned with the Coolmore partners, is a fascinating newcomer as the son of two Classic winners. Sporting the Peter Brant silks, it will be fascinating to see how he gets on.

How is he bred?

Gallantly is the first foal out of the top-class Tamayuz mare Precieuse, whose headline victory for Fabrice Chappet came in the 2017 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches. Following a sale to White Birch, she headed stateside to Chad Brown and was a Grade 3 winner in the Honey Fox Stakes at Gulfstream Park in 2019.

The Knocktoran Stud-bred nine-year-old is in turn out of Pivotal mare Zut Alors, a winner for Robert Collet and also third in the Prix Miesque. Precieuse is a half-sister to multiple winner and Listed-placed Baccarat as well as Prix Fille de l'Air second Peut Etre, the dam of Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge scorer Hypothetical, and another black type performer in Porcelaine.

They are out of Zeiting, a stakes-winning Zieten half-sister to Prix du Bois winner and Prix Morny fourth Dolled Up.

Who does he face?

Among the colt's eight rivals is the Joseph O'Brien-trained At Dawn, who will sport the Westerberg colours with the Coolmore team. The Galileo filly is out of the Group-winning Zoffany mare Coral Beach and is from a family with a number of Group winners.

Another is the Stonethorn Stud homebred Bluedrum, a daughter of blistering first-season sire Blue Point and Acclamation's Listed winner Drumfad Bay. She hails from the family of Derby hero Oath and fellow top-level scorer Pelder. Saxon Warrior colt Keeper's Heart is an interesting newcomer for Ger Lyons as a half-brother to Weld Park Stakes winner Elysium, while Night Of Thunder colt Chicago Critic will be saddled by Johnny Murtagh and is a close relation to German stakes winner Magical Touch.

He is out of the American Grade 2-winning Machiavellian mare Criticism.

