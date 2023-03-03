Former smart Irish black-type winner set for Australian debut on Saturday

Bear Story

Flemington: Group 2 Blamey Stakes (6am GMT Saturday)

Saturday's Flemington Australian Guineas day features a whole host of intriguing contests, not least the Blamey Stakes in which dual Diamond Stakes winner Bear Story makes his debut down under. The son of Kodiac comes into the mile contest with some interesting form to his name.

The Story so far

The John Connaughton-bred entire ran three times at two, winning on his third start at Dundalk that December, and made his remarkable climb up the ranks at three, with his highlight that term coming in the Diamond Stakes back at Dundalk. The likeable horse spent his first three starts last year running well in defeat behind the progressive Layfayette, including when coming a three-quarter length second in the Mooresbridge Stakes that May. He was also second to Boundless Ocean in the Meld Stakes at Leopardstown in the summer before his final start for Michael Halford last September when landing his second Diamond Stakes.

Bear Story running in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh last April Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

How is he bred?

Bear Story is the fifth foal out of the mile and a quarter-winning Galileo mare Angels Story, a half-sister to eight-length Anglesey Stakes winner and Singapore Group 1 scorer Dunboyne Express plus Vertem Futurity Trophy runner-up Sissoko. The trio are in turn out of Love Excelling, a half-sister to Oaks winner Love Divine, the dam of St Leger winner and sire Sixties Icon.

What do his new connections say?

"It's been a good learning curve and interesting in how to train them," said trainer Clinton McDonald to Racing.com, speaking about his first ever import. "At the end of the day, they're just like any other horse, you just train them as you see them and go from there. He's been here since November, he's had a nice preparation and had two nice trials.

"You'd think once he gets to his distance of 2,000 metres (mile and a quarter) and beyond, that's where you'll probably see him at his best. 1600 metres against that opposition, it's a good race on Saturday, good opposition and horses that are in form, so whatever he does on Saturday, we're expecting him to improve."

Who does he have to contend with?

Bear Story is set to face 13 rivals, including the former John Gosden-trained Uncle Bryn, a Chasemore Farm-bred son of Sea The Stars and Wall Of Sound who landed his first stakes contest in the Cranbourne Cup in November. The five-year-old, who is still part-owned by Chasemore, is trained by Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young. Bet365 have priced up Bear Story at 18-1.

